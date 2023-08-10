Girl banned from boarding a plane for wearing a bikini

ALBAWABA - A girl was banned from boarding her plane for her outfit.

Kine-Chan is a 21-year-old from Brazil, the influencer and OnlyFans content creator showed up at Brazil's airport wearing only a black bikini and a turquoise wig.

Kine-Chan said she was told by the airport staff that she was not dressed appropriately, and was not allowed to board the plane.

The model shared the alleged incident on her social media page and wrote: "A very annoying situation happened this weekend!"

"I tried to board at Navegantes airport dressed as Rebecca's Cosplay for an event. I already knew that I could be late, so I was dressed so as not to waste time and could go straight to my room. But I was told to go home and change clothes because the one I was wearing was not 'appropriate.'"

"I explained that I was going to an event. Anyway, Rebecca barred lol."

The OnlyFans model wore a costume for the fictional character Rebecca from the anime series Cyberpink: Edgerunners.

And fans believed that Kine-Chan was in the wrong, and claimed it was inappropriate to walk around the airport in that outfit.

Kine Chan is known for her racy pictures and anime-themed content. She dresses up as movie, games, and book characters.