Global Climate Change Strikers Agree to Meet Online

Pioneering climate strikers and scientist will hold an online news conference Thursday, ahead of a UN climate summit and global climate strike.

Bill McKibben, the founder of the 350 movement, Harjeet Singh, global lead from ActionAid, Scientist Dr. Doreen Stabinsky, U.S. youth climate striker Jerome Foster, and others around the world will hold the conference, according to a statement released on global climate strike website.





They will present strategies to overcome climate change and will answer questions.

"The press conference will cover expectations for the [United Nations Secretary General] Summit, plans for the mobilizations on the 20th and 27th of September, what are the demands of youth activists and next steps for the climate movement post strikes," it added.

Participants from 150 countries will go on a global climate strike with various demonstrations to bring attention to the reality of climate change.

