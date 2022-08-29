Gold Jewellery Worth Millions Stolen at Gunpoint in India

Five masked men held staffers of a non-banking financial company in Rajasthan's Udaipur hostage and stole over 20 kilograms of gold jewellery worth Rs.12 crore and Rs.10 lakh in cash at gunpoint on Monday, a police officer said.

Five masked men held staffers of a non-banking financial company in Rajasthan’s Udaipur hostage and stole over 20 kilograms of gold jewellery worth ₹12 crore and ₹10 lakh in cash at gunpoint on Monday, a police officer said.https://t.co/QhlQ0pJmhP — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 29, 2022

Police superintendent Vikas Kumar Sharma said that the robbers barged into Manappuram Finance Limited's office in Pratap Nagar in Udaipur and looted the jeweller and cash. He said the exact worth of the looted jewellery is yet to be ascertained but the five are believed to have decamped with over 20 kg gold and Rs.0 lakh in cash.

Police said that they were informed about the loot after the staffers were freed. They were scanning the CCTV footage as part of efforts to nab the accused. The staffers were also being questioned, police said.



Published by HT Digital Content Services with permission from Hindustan Times.

This article is adapted from its original source.