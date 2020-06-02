Golf Legend Tiger Woods Says Violent Protests Not The Answer For George Floyd's Murder

Golf legend Tiger Woods has called George Floyd's death a 'shocking tragedy' but said violent protests were not the answer as unrest continues to flare across the US.

Woods has become the latest sporting figure to speak out, following in the footsteps of the likes of Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather, as Black Lives Matter protesters continue to make their voices heard around the world.

Violence began following the death of Mr Floyd, a black man, who had the knee of white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed into his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts, Woods wrote: 'My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now.

'I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.

'I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighbourhoods that we live in. I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.'

Woods made no mention of Donald Trump in his urge for calm, though, despite the president threatening to deploy the military to quell the rising anger.

The pair have played golf together lots in the past, and Trump even bestowed the highest civilian honour of a Medal of Freedom to Woods back in May 2019.

Speaking to the nation on Monday night Trump said, 'I am your president of law and order,' as the split screen on television showed peaceful protesters being fired upon and cleared out 30 minutes before Washington DC's curfew went into affect.

'The biggest victims of the rioting are peace loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their president, I will fight to keep them safe.

'I will fight to protect you. I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters.'

Armed offices on horseback then cleared protesters from around the White House so the president could walk across Lafayette Park to pay his respects to St. John's Church, the historic chapel across from the White House known as the president's church. It suffered damage in Sunday night's protest.

'If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residence, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,' the president said.

