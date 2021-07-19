Good Luck For The UK on Freedom Day!

All legal restrictions were dropped in the UK from midnight last night.

Nightclubs in London are open again after 16 months. UK is back to life as the COVID ‘freedom day’ arrives.

#FreedomDay from Heaven, central London, as nightclubs open again after 16 months pic.twitter.com/p0hkTdr8S1 — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 18, 2021

Almost all lockdown restrictions were lifted in England on Monday despite a rise in Covid-19 cases. Although the U.K.'s chief medical officer warned of potential "trouble," masks will no longer be required as of Monday.

"If we don’t do it now we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? This is the right moment but we’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there." Johnson said in a video posted to social media.

Like so many people I've been pinged by NHS Test and Trace as I have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, and I will be self-isolating until Monday 26th July. pic.twitter.com/X57gDpwDqe — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 18, 2021

People were yearning to “have a good boogie again.”

As part of the government’s unlocking plan, nightlife has now returned in England. Clubs and sporting events will also be free to function at full capacity, and the government will no longer advise people to work from home.

"We are going to make the most of this."



London clubs reopened dancefloors after 17 months of closure #FreedomDay https://t.co/dia34lHjMw pic.twitter.com/2CQNeyAgT4 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, people opposed to wearing masks took to Twitter to declare a boycott of shops still enforcing the requirement, which includes all major supermarkets. Face coverings are still compulsory on the Tube. Airlines still mandate mask-wearing.

Britain's true #FreedomDay will come in three years time when we can vote out the most dishonest, incompetent and corrupt prime minister there has ever been#JohnsonVariant #JohnsonOut #FreeDumbDay pic.twitter.com/VwmiDaHdN9 — European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU 🇪🇺💙 3.5% (@EuropeanUnity1) July 19, 2021

But PM Boris Johnson is self-isolating on England’s so-called Freedom Day, as the country faces a surge in Covid-19 cases. He urged people to take caution following the easing of social-distancing rules at one midnight past midnight in the country.