  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Good Luck For The UK on Freedom Day!

Good Luck For The UK on Freedom Day!

Published July 19th, 2021 - 11:47 GMT
Red neon sign of the word LONDON
Red neon sign of the word LONDON (shutterstock)
Highlights
Mixed feelings on UK’s ‘freedom day’.

All legal restrictions were dropped in the UK from midnight last night.

Nightclubs in London are open again after 16 months. UK is back to life as the COVID ‘freedom day’ arrives. 

Almost all lockdown restrictions were lifted in England on Monday despite a rise in Covid-19 cases. Although the U.K.'s chief medical officer warned of potential "trouble," masks will no longer be required as of Monday.  

"If we don’t do it now we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? This is the right moment but we’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there." Johnson said in a video posted to social media.

People were yearning to “have a good boogie again.”

As part of the government’s unlocking plan, nightlife has now returned in England. Clubs and sporting events will also be free to function at full capacity, and the government will no longer advise people to work from home. 

Meanwhile, people opposed to wearing masks took to Twitter to declare a boycott of shops still enforcing the requirement, which includes all major supermarkets. Face coverings are still compulsory on the Tube. Airlines still mandate mask-wearing.

But PM Boris Johnson is self-isolating on England’s so-called Freedom Day, as the country faces a surge in Covid-19 cases. He urged people to take caution following the easing of social-distancing rules at one midnight past midnight in the country.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...