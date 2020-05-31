Goodbye School Days, Hello Online Education

Kuwait’s education minister said cutting the school year short will jeopardize thousands of students, and will not be an “easy decision,” state news agency KUNA reported.

Minister Saud Al-Harbi said the decision depends on the country’s health situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added the ministry prioritizes the safety of students and staff, and also the possible impact of ending the academic year after only one semester.

Students who failed to attend first semester exams would be at a disadvantage if the ministry decides to end the school year, Al-Harbi said, adding there are students relying on the second semester to improve their scores.

A final recommendation will be announced on July 15, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Al-Harbi said the ministry will instruct schools to start online classes for grade 12 students before June 15.

