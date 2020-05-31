Goodbye School Days, Hello Online Education

  1. Home
Published May 31st, 2020 - 06:49 GMT
Kuwaiti children, wearing protective facemasks due to the coronavirus pandemic, cycle in a street in the Salwa district of Kuwait City on May 29, 2020. YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP
Highlights
Kuwait’s education minister said cutting the school year short will jeopardize thousands of students, and will not be an “easy decision,” state news agency KUNA reported.

Minister Saud Al-Harbi said the decision depends on the country’s health situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added the ministry prioritizes the safety of students and staff, and also the possible impact of ending the academic year after only one semester.

Students who failed to attend first semester exams would be at a disadvantage if the ministry decides to end the school year, Al-Harbi said, adding there are students relying on the second semester to improve their scores.

A final recommendation will be announced on July 15, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Al-Harbi said the ministry will instruct schools to start online classes for grade 12 students before June 15.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

