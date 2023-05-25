Google celebrates Jordan's Independence Day

ALBAWABA - On the occasion of Jordan's 77th Independence Day, May 25, Google, took part in the nationwide celebration. Google paid homage to the Kingdom of Jordan by prominently displaying the Jordanian flag as the background image on its homepage.

This gesture by Google is said to b carrying a significant meaning, symbolizing solidarity and respect for the country's journey towards independence.

The display of the Jordanian flag served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation's heroes and the enduring spirit of its people.

As millions of internet users accessed the Google search engine, they were greeted by the inspiring sight of the Jordanian flag, serving as a reminder of the nation's resilience and progress.

This small but significant tribute by Google brought a sense of pride and joy to Jordanians both at home and abroad.

Google's participation in Jordan's Independence Day was met with gratitude and appreciation by the Jordanian people, who saw it as a testament to the enduring legacy of their country.

Google's celebration of Jordan's Independence Day contributes to reminding us that even in the digital realm, we can come together to honor and commemorate the achievements of nations around the world.