Google Celebrates Juneteenth in Special Doodle

Google has shared a new, special Doodle to mark Juneteenth 2022, which is a federal holiday, and an annual celebration marked on June 20th.

Google's Doodle today was created by father-son artist duo Jerome and Jeromyah Jones, who both received their art degrees in three years at the age of 21. Their artworks were featured at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, Hampton University Museum, Capital One, Good Morning Washington, and many other venues.

The Juneteenth celebration is a special day marking the liberation of Black enslaved people in the US back in 1865 after over 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were freed. It became an annual celebration, in 1980 as it means the end of the Civil War.

On the other hand, Google's Doodle was not the only way the giant US-owned company celebrated this historic victory over slavery and gave freedom to thousands of people at that time, but a motion graphic appears when you search the word 'Juneteenth' on Google.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

The term Juneteenth has came by blending the words June and nineteenth. It has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.