Google Earth Platform Covers 98% of The Populated World

The Google Earth platform has now been able to cover 98 percent of the world's populated areas.

Google Maps senior product manager Thomas Escobar made the announcement in a blog published Friday.



The Google Earth platform allows people to browse more than 36 million square miles of satellite images in high definition.



It also let them browse more than 10 million miles of Street View imagery, "a distance that could circle the globe more than 400 times," Escobar said.

"While these stunning photos show us parts of the world we may never get a chance to visit, they also help Google Maps accurately model a world that is changing each day," he added.

According to CNET, this is first time that Google has revealed how much of the world it's charted. Google Maps is one of the company's most popular products with more than a billion monthly users.

