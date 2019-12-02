Google Marks UAE National Day With New Doddle

Google helped the UAE celebrate its 48th national day with a doodle of the Emirates’ flag featured on its homepage on Monday.

Only visible in the UAE, the doodle marked the union of the seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The union was the vision of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – known as the father of the nation - in 1971.



The UAE is celebrating the occasion – combined with Commemoration Day - with a three-day holiday, with numerous events scattered across the country including firework displays and cultural performances.

Other doodles celebrating the UAE National Day:

The 2014 doodle featured the iconic Qasr Al Hosn, which holds the oldest structure in Abu Dhabi.

In 2012, Google featured falcons, which the UAE deems as a national symbol due to its importance in the Arab tradition and culture.

The 2017 doodle showed two young Emiratis in national dress, a falcon, and an oryx, a type of antelope that exclusively lives in the Arabian desert.

