Google Marks UAE National Day With New Doddle

Published December 2nd, 2019 - 07:48 GMT
UAE celebrate its 48th national day with a doodle of the Emirates’ flag. (Google)
Highlights
Only visible in the UAE, the doodle marked the union of the seven emirates.

Google helped the UAE celebrate its 48th national day with a doodle of the Emirates’ flag featured on its homepage on Monday.

Only visible in the UAE, the doodle marked the union of the seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The union was the vision of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – known as the father of the nation - in 1971.


The UAE is celebrating the occasion – combined with Commemoration Day - with a three-day holiday, with numerous events scattered across the country including firework displays and cultural performances.

Other doodles celebrating the UAE National Day:

The 2014 doodle featured the iconic Qasr Al Hosn, which holds the oldest structure in Abu Dhabi.

In 2012, Google featured falcons, which the UAE deems as a national symbol due to its importance in the Arab tradition and culture.

The 2017 doodle showed two young Emiratis in national dress, a falcon, and an oryx, a type of antelope that exclusively lives in the Arabian desert.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

