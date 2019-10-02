Google Reveals New Doodle to Mark Pakistani Actor’s 81st Birthday

Google Pakistan’s homepage celebrated Waheed Murad, one of the pioneers of Pakistan’s film industry, with a special doodle on his 81st birthday.



The day-long illustrations are often created to shine a light on major events, holidays, and to honor personalities who have contributed significantly to the cause of a specific country or the world at large.



A click on the doodle takes you to the search results of the individual or event being celebrated.



Thus far, the tech giant has displayed memorable doodles of several people from Pakistan, including Abdul Sattar Edhi, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Noor Jehan.



Born in Sialkot in 1938, Murad, also known as a “chocolate hero,” was an actor, producer and script writer who laid the ground work for the entertainment industry in the country.



He first entered showbiz at the age of 21, after he completed his undergraduate and graduate studies, with a Masters in English from the University of Karachi.



Making a cameo in Saathi in 1959, he went on to star in 125 feature films (38 of which were in black and white) and took home 32 awards (for acting and producing) including for classics such as Armaan, Heera Aur Pathar, Doraha, Usey Dekha Usey Chaha, Dushman and Ishaara, which he also directed.



While a majority of his films were in Urdu, a few were in Punjabi and one in Pashto, too.

Murad was also the youngest film producer of his time and worked under his father’s banner, Film Art productions.



Murad was a beloved actor across the subcontinent winning fans in both Pakistan and neighboring India.



In his later years, Murad reportedly struggled with his declining status as a hero and had turned to substance abuse which may have contributed to his unexpected death in 1983 at the age of 45. He is survived by his wife Salma, daughter Aaliya, and son Adil.



In 2011, 27 years after his death, Murad was posthumously awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the then-president Asif Ali Zardari.



In addition to the Google Doodle, Google Arts and Culture has curated a page with the help of Pakistan’s “The Citizens Archive” to provide more information about Murad’s life and achievements, including photos of his work, family, and friends.

This article has been adapted from its original source.