Google Reveals New Doodles Celebrating Summer and Winter

Google is welcoming the start of the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with new Doodles.

Google's homepage for those living in the Northern Hemisphere, contains artwork featuring a space view of the earth smiling up at a palm tree and chair on top of its head.



The artwork for those living in the Southern Hemisphere features earth surprised to find a snowman at the top of its head.

Google celebrates the arrival of the summer and winter solstice with new Doodles every year.





Last year's summer Doodle featured an animated sequence of a cartoon character with an acorn-shaped head enjoying a sunny day out on the pond. A large creature with big eyes also makes an appearance as he emerges briefly from underneath a lily pad.

Last year's winter Doodle featured the same acorn-shaped head character using the large creature to help him grab a snowflake from above.

