Google's New Doodle Celebrates Women's Day

Google is celebrating International Women's Day with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features a video by Doodler Helene Leroux. The clip presents close up shots of women's hands performing various jobs and tasks throughout history.

Women cast their ballot to vote, perform onstage, conduct experiments in a lab, run a business, pilot a plane, win gold medals, direct a film and more in the video.

"Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more - today's Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy," Google said.

"I hope the Doodle will inspire women to pursue what they want in life, keep fighting for their rights, and pass on the message to future generations. There are more and more fields and opportunities for everyone out there; women should feel empowered to pursue what they have a passion for," Leroux said when asked what message she hopes people take away from her Doodle.