Grand Egyptian Museum Becomes a New Home For The Pharaoh's 'Solar Boat'

Egypt transported the Pharaoh Khufu’s intact solar boat dating back some 4,600 years.

Solar boats were buried in pits next to royal burial chambers in the belief that they would transport the departed into the afterlife.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziry is heading the team responsible to transfer Khufu ship from its current location in the pyramids’ archeological area to its display place in the Grand Egyptian Museum.#Egypt #Egyptology | #مركب_الملك_خوفو pic.twitter.com/ef7QaKyD0m — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) August 6, 2021

The boat measures 42 meters in length and weighs 20 tons.

The boat was transported as a single piece inside a metal cage carried on a remote-controlled vehicle imported especially for the operation, said Atef Moftah, supervisor general of the GEM project.

Reuters

Egypt will transfer the second king Khufu ship from its current location in the pyramids’ archeological area to its new location in the Grand Egyptian Museum in a big parade that will take place on August 6.#Africa #Egypt #Egyptology #AncientEgypt | #مركب_الملك_خوفو pic.twitter.com/fNiymhYpao — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) August 6, 2021

This was a 'unique archaeological and engineering project.' An intact wooden boat bearing the name of Fourth Dynasty Egyptian pharaoh, Khufu, was transported to a new museum about 7 kilometers away from Cairo's Great Pyramid. Its journey on a special remote-controlled vehicle imported from Belgium. The vessel is set to be one of the star exhibits when the new museum opens.

The aim of the transportation project is to protect and preserve the biggest and oldest organic artifact made of wood in the history of humanity for future generations.

The boat was exhibited inside a museum bearing its name at Giza Plateau, which was not equipped with the latest technological equipment to house and display this magnificent artifact.

abcnews

In Photos: Egypt transports King Khufu's first boat to Grand Egyptian Museum https://t.co/epCbgRaOju — Ahram Online (@ahramonline) August 7, 2021

Cairo's Great Pyramid -- also known as the Pyramid of Cheops -- is the largest of the three Giza pyramids and houses Khufu's tomb. In April, authorities moved the mummified remains of 22 pharaohs from Cairo's iconic Egyptian Museum in a grandiose ceremony to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in the city.

🌇 #مشاريع_مصر🇪🇬|

The transportation of King Khufu’s boat from its current display in the southern side of the Great Pyramid of Khufu on the Giza Plateau to its new permanent exhibition at the Grand Egyptian Museum #GEM. pic.twitter.com/mnOJoa1pZM — مشاريع مصر Egypt (@EgyProjects) August 7, 2021

Egypt officials say Grand Egyptian Museum will contain more than 100,000 artifacts when it opens.

The Khufu ship is an intact full-size solar bark from ancient Egypt that was sealed into a pit around 2500 BC during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Egypt at the foot of the Great Pyramid of Pharaoh Khufu in the Giza pyramid complex. Like other buried Ancient Egyptian ships, it was apparently part of the extensive grave goods intended for use in the afterlife, and contained no bodies, unlike northern European ship burials. Khufu's ship is one of the oldest, largest, and best-preserved vessels from antiquity. It measures