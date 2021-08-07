  1. Home
Grand Egyptian Museum Becomes a New Home For The Pharaoh's 'Solar Boat'

Ewelina Lepionko

Published August 7th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
King Khufu's boat
King Khufu's boat (Twitter)
Highlights
The boat makes a 48-hour journey to the new museum.
The boat measures 42 meters in length and weighs 20 tons.

Egypt transported the Pharaoh Khufu’s intact solar boat dating back some 4,600 years. 

Solar boats were buried in pits next to royal burial chambers in the belief that they would transport the departed into the afterlife.

The boat was transported as a single piece inside a metal cage carried on a remote-controlled vehicle imported especially for the operation, said Atef Moftah, supervisor general of the GEM project.
This was a 'unique archaeological and engineering project.' An intact wooden boat bearing the name of Fourth Dynasty Egyptian pharaoh, Khufu, was transported to a new museum about 7 kilometers away from Cairo's Great Pyramid. Its journey on a special remote-controlled vehicle imported from Belgium. The vessel is set to be one of the star exhibits when the new museum opens.

 

The aim of the transportation project is to protect and preserve the biggest and oldest organic artifact made of wood in the history of humanity for future generations.
The boat was exhibited inside a museum bearing its name at Giza Plateau, which was not equipped with the latest technological equipment to house and display this magnificent artifact.
Cairo's Great Pyramid -- also known as the Pyramid of Cheops -- is the largest of the three Giza pyramids and houses Khufu's tomb. In April, authorities moved the mummified remains of 22 pharaohs from Cairo's iconic Egyptian Museum in a grandiose ceremony to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in the city. 

Egypt officials say Grand Egyptian Museum will contain more than 100,000 artifacts when it opens.

The Khufu ship is an intact full-size solar bark from ancient Egypt that was sealed into a pit around 2500 BC during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Egypt at the foot of the Great Pyramid of Pharaoh Khufu in the Giza pyramid complex. Like other buried Ancient Egyptian ships, it was apparently part of the extensive grave goods intended for use in the afterlife, and contained no bodies, unlike northern European ship burials. Khufu's ship is one of the oldest, largest, and best-preserved vessels from antiquity. It measures 


