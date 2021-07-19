  1. Home
Great Loss For The Opera World! Graham Vick Dies From COVID Aged 67

Published July 19th, 2021 - 08:05 GMT
Sir Graham Vick (Instagram)
The whole world still processing the loss of opera director Graham Vick.
What a huge loss for music.

Very sad news from the world of opera. Renowned British opera director Graham Vick CBE has died from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 67. 

In 1987 he founded Birmingham Opera Company and worked in opera houses around the world. His productions have been staged in Milan, New York, St Petersburg, and Florence. He was knighted in the 2021 new year honors.

In a statement, the opera company said it was "devastated".

Born in Birkenhead in northwest England in 1953, Vick was a champion of taking opera to the people. As director of productions at Scottish Opera in the 1980s, he toured productions to remote communities. After setting up a company in England’s second city, Birmingham, in 1987, he staged operas in nontraditional venues including factories, warehouses, and nightclubs.
miamiherald.com

He uses to said he believed that “you do not need to be educated to be touched, to be moved and excited by opera. You only need to experience it directly at first hand with nothing getting in the way.” He was known for his bold, innovative stagings of both traditional and modern works. 

"You do not need to be educated to be touched, to be moved and excited by opera." Graham Vick

Graham called for classical music to "get out of our ghetto” to reach new audiences and shape the future of music together. 

 

Critics described him as “brave, original and generous”.


