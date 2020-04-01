Great Pyramid of Giza Sends Message of Solidarity Amid the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities lit up the front of the Great Pyramid of Giza on Monday, conveying a message of solidarity and appreciation for healthcare workers around the world amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The message, displayed in both English and Arabic, read “Stay Home…Stay Safe, Thank You to Those Keeping Us Safe.”

During a press conference with journalists from various news agencies in front of the Great Pyramid, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khalid al-Anani said the lights convey a message to healthcare workers around the world who risk their lives to treat patients with the virus.

The message is also meant to salute security personnel deployed during the curfew, and urges Egyptians to stay home and practice social distancing to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Egypt announced on Sunday evening the death of Ahmed el-Lawah, 50, the first doctor to succumb to complications of coronavirus in Egyptk.

Egypt on Monday announced one additional death — a 44-year-old woman from Cairo Governorate who passed away upon her arrival at the hospital.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s number of confirmed total cases so far to 656.

Forty-one people have died from the virus in Egypt.

