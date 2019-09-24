Around 600 Kitesurfers at Brazilian Beach Make World Record

Guinness World Records confirmed 596 kitesurfers broke a record at a Brazilian beach when they practiced their hobby in unison.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand at the Winds for Future event at Cumbuco Beach, in Caucaia, where 596 kitesurfers traveled a distance of about a mile to break the record for most people kitesurfing in unison.

The previous record, 423 kitesurfers, was set on England's Hayling Island in 2016.

The Guinness representatives said 44 people were disqualified during the Sunday event, but the final tally was still enough to take the record.





