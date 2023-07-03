  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. A Gulf tourist caught drifting on green area in Oman

A Gulf tourist caught drifting on green area in Oman

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 3rd, 2023 - 11:05 GMT
sport car
sport car drifting (shutterstock)
Highlights
Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the driver's nationality, with some sources suggesting he is a Kuwaiti tourist, while others claim he is a Syrian driving a car with a Kuwaiti license plate

ALBAWABA- A video capturing a shocking incident of reckless drifting on a lush green area in Oman's Dhofar region has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. The Omani authorities swiftly responded to the incident, apprehending the individual involved.

Also ReadSultan of Oman ratifies agreement between Oman-Egypt Sultan of Oman ratifies agreement between Oman-Egypt

 According to local sources, “The Environment Authority of Oman intervened and halted the Kuwaiti-plated vehicle as it brazenly tore through the verdant landscapes of the Dhofar Governorate.” 

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the driver's nationality, with some sources suggesting he is a Kuwaiti tourist, while others claim he is a Syrian driving a car with a Kuwaiti license plate. 

The incident has ignited a fervent debate surrounding the need for stricter enforcement to preserve the country's natural heritage and hold offenders accountable for their actions.

Tags:DhofarOmanTouristDriftingridiculous

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now