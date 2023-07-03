A Gulf tourist caught drifting on green area in Oman

ALBAWABA- A video capturing a shocking incident of reckless drifting on a lush green area in Oman's Dhofar region has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. The Omani authorities swiftly responded to the incident, apprehending the individual involved.

According to local sources, “The Environment Authority of Oman intervened and halted the Kuwaiti-plated vehicle as it brazenly tore through the verdant landscapes of the Dhofar Governorate.”

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the driver's nationality, with some sources suggesting he is a Kuwaiti tourist, while others claim he is a Syrian driving a car with a Kuwaiti license plate.

The incident has ignited a fervent debate surrounding the need for stricter enforcement to preserve the country's natural heritage and hold offenders accountable for their actions.