Happy Birthday to Jordanian Queen Rania Al Abdullah

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan is celebrating her 51st birthday today.

Rania Al Yassin was born on August 31, 1970. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Cairo in 1991.

On June 10, 1993, she married Prince Abdullah bin Al Hussein, who assumed his constitutional role as King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on February 7, 1999. They went on to have four children: Crown Prince Al Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Queen Rania works hard to improve the lives of Jordanians by supporting efforts to create opportunities for their advancement.

Throughout her public life, Queen Rania has strived to contribute to the achievement of His Majesty’s royal vision for a thriving and prosperous Jordan, channeling her humanitarian spirit and commitment to youth into national efforts to uplift the Jordanian people.

As a princess, Her Majesty established the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) in 1995. A non-profit working to promote child safety and community empowerment, JRF provides employment opportunities for local and refugee women, while also focusing on efforts to tackle the issue of child abuse.

Stemming from her firm belief in the transformative power of education, one of her earliest efforts as Queen was the launch of The Children’s Museum – Jordan (CMJ), which aims to instill a lasting love for learning in children.

جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني وجلالة الملكة رانيا العبدالله مع أوائل الثانوية العامة اليوم في قصر الحسينية #الأردن



Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah with top Tawjihi achievers at Al Husseiniya Palace today#Jordan pic.twitter.com/OOJ5CamV8s — RHC (@RHCJO) August 30, 2021

In 2003, Queen Rania established Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, a non-profit organization that helps adult orphans after their graduation from public care centers at the age of 18. Al-Aman supports older orphans’ efforts to pursue higher education and vocational training, putting them on the road to self-reliance.

Internationally, Queen Rania is an advocate for tolerance, compassion, and promoting empathy between people of all cultures and backgrounds. Her efforts to challenge stereotypes of Arabs and Muslims and promote greater understanding and acceptance between people of all faiths and cultures have won her global recognition.

Ever since she became a royal, Her Majesty has not only been highly admired across the globe for her humanitarian work, but also for her impeccable wardrobe choices that closely reflect her elegance, sophistication, and beauty.