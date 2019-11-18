HappyOmaniNationalDay: Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri Shares Muscat Space Photo

Hazza Al Mansouri, the first astronaut from the UAE in space, congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on their National Day with a picture captured whilst he was onboard the International Space Station - earlier this year.

Hazza returned to the Earth on October 3 after eight days in space.

As Oman celebrates its 49th National Day on November 18, the UAE astronaut tweeted a special picture of Oman from space - captioned: 'From space, I congratulate the Omani nation on their National Day. May it remains a land of civilization and peace. #HappyOmaniNationalDay'.

According to a Times of Oman report, a National Day holiday has been declared from November 27 to November 28.

Work will resume on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a long weekend for residents.

