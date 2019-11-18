  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. #HappyOmaniNationalDay: Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri Shares Muscat Space Photo

#HappyOmaniNationalDay: Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri Shares Muscat Space Photo

Published November 18th, 2019 - 07:54 GMT
From space, I congratulate the Omani nation on their National Day. May it remains a land of civilization and peace. (Twitter/ @astro_hazzaa)
From space, I congratulate the Omani nation on their National Day. May it remains a land of civilization and peace. (Twitter/ @astro_hazzaa)
Highlights
Oman has declared a long holiday for public and private sector.

Hazza Al Mansouri, the first astronaut from the UAE in space, congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on their National Day with a picture captured whilst he was onboard the International Space Station - earlier this year.

Hazza returned to the Earth on October 3 after eight days in space.

As Oman celebrates its 49th National Day on November 18, the UAE astronaut tweeted a special picture of Oman from space - captioned: 'From space, I congratulate the Omani nation on their National Day. May it remains a land of civilization and peace. #HappyOmaniNationalDay'.

According to a Times of Oman report, a National Day holiday has been declared from November 27 to November 28.

Work will resume on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a long weekend for residents.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...