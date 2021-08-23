Harshad Gothankar Plays Carrom with His Flicking Amazing Feet

When it comes to passion, no disability is big enough to be a stumbling block in the path of success. Determination is one thing that drives an individual to do extraordinary things in life.

Harshad Gothankar shot to social media fame recently when cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video of him.

Sachin Tendulkar shared the #MondayMotivation video where a person named Harshad Gothankar can be seen playing carrom with his foot. The one-minute-long video shows Gothankar using his right foot to play the game.

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is an Indian former international cricketer who served as captain of the Indian national team. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

The video has been watched over 95,000 times with thousands of Twitter users have liked the video and retweeted it.

Harshad Gothankar is a 23-year-old. He was born without arms. According to BBC, Harshad's father never let him feel he was different from other children. Instead, he encouraged him to do everything so Harshad could live an independent life.

Since being shared online, the clip has been shared many times, with netizens expressing their admiration for Gothankar’s passion and determination.