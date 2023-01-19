  1. Home
  3. Head of Wrestling Federation of India accused of sexual harassment

Sally Shakkour

Published January 19th, 2023 - 12:16 GMT
Vinesh Phogat
(L-3R) Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik along with others wrestlers take part in an ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A boycott campaign was launched against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over sexual harassment allegations made by female wrestlers.

The hashtags "#BoycottWFIPresident and #BoycottWrestlingPresident" have been trending on Twitter with people calling to punish the assaulters.

Vinesh Phogat allegedly accused the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India and some coaches of sexually harassing women wrestlers for years.

According to the Indian athlete, at least 10 women told her that they had been sexually harassed by the head of WFI Brij Bhushan Singh. He denied all allegations.

Phogat made the allegations during a protest held against WFI in the capital of Delhi on Wednesday.

Protesters said that they will not compete in upcoming international competitions if the president of WFI stays in power.

