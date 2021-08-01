Headless Gymnastics At The Tokyo Olympics! Is it Even Possible?

Every four years the Olympics serves as a reminder that the human body has remarkable capabilities.

And gymnastics is one of the most physically challenging, visually stunning sports around.

Artistic gymnastics is one of three disciplines in the sport of gymnastics. The others are rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline. Athletes perform short routines on apparatus with judges evaluating the difficulty and accuracy of each performance.

Since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on July 23, we've seen astonishing displays of strength, grace, and agility.

Gymnastics events have been contested at every Summer Olympic Games since the birth of the modern Olympic movement at the 1896 Summer Olympics in Athens. For 32 years, only men were allowed to compete. Beginning at the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam, women were allowed to compete in artistic gymnastics events as well. Rhythmic gymnastics events were introduced at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and trampoline events were added at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Male gymnasts compete in six medal events: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar. In the women's division, there are four medal events: vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor. Men and women also compete for individual and team all-around titles.

I’m so looking forward to the start of the “headless” gymnastics one of the new sports chosen to enter the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. These are pics of some of the leading gymnasts that will be competing for the gold medal this year.



This year, Tokyo Gymnastik gained special attention due to Simone Biles which has withdrawn from the floor event final. Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals citing mental health issues.

But what will happen when the creative eye of a photojournalist decides to document the competition? We will see headless gymnasts!

Headless gymnasts are competing in Tokyo 2021 Olympics for the first time ever. This is a truly historic moment in the world’s sport. :)

We collect some photos of the most mind-blowing gymnastics moments so far to help you relive the highlights. Scroll down to see some of the best gymnasts who are competing for the gold medal this year!

Warning: This gallery will make your neck hurt.

The photos 'Headless Olympic Gymnasts' appeared on Crazy Funny Pictures on Facebook.