Emirati Women Day Celebrated in Style

Emirates Health Services (EHS) celebrated Emirati women under the "Inspiring Reality, Sustainable Future" theme for Emirati Women's Day 2022, highlighting the UAE’s achievements in women's empowerment and the enhanced opportunities for Emirati women’s success.

A ceremony held by the EHS was attended by Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector; Dr. Mona Al-Ayyan, Director of Saqr Hospital, winner of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Excellence in Government Performance, in the category of the Prime Minister's Medal for Best Doctor, and Major Anoud Al Saadi, Chairwoman of the Dubai Women's Police Council for Community Happiness, and several EHS managers, department heads and employees.

Highlights from our Emirati Women’s Day event, celebrating her accomplishments and setting the path for a sustainable future in business entrepreneurship.



Stay tuned for the reveal of our latest initiative! #emiratiwomensday pic.twitter.com/vMjAFmTeF5 — SharjahBWC (@SharjahBWC) August 25, 2022

Mubaraka Ibrahim said, "I extend my sincerest congratulations to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and "Mother of the Nation, who adopted the slogan "Inspiring Reality, Sustainable Future" as the slogan for this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, as a symbol of the Emirati women’s identity, and an opportunity to be proud of the achievements and successes of Emirati women at a local and global level." She added, "Emirates Health Services is full of female competencies in its medical, nursing, administrative and technical female divisions, who have delivered many accomplishments, and made their mark in the history of this organisation through success and excellence.

They motivate us to provide more encouragement and empowerment, raise the quality of performance, and work efficiency and achieve pioneering sustainability by consolidating their role as a foundational pillar of the EHS." Kholoud Al Obaidly, Head of Events and Strategic Communications section at the EHS, said that Emirates Health Services is keen to celebrate Emirati Women's Day to highlight its influential role because women can register a prominent qualitative presence in all fields. She added that it is essential to support this process of development, expressing her appreciation to all women in the country at the EHS.

Five Programmes The celebrations included five programmes, where the first featured rhythmic drawings by painter Amal Musa, who excelled in drawing with musical rhythm.

The second programme highlighted an Emirati women's exhibition, that was inspired by the "Future at EHS" which highlighted the efforts and achievements of inspiring Emirati women at the EHS at its various facilities.

StartAD launches Emirati Women's Campaign to celebrate Emirati Women's Day. pic.twitter.com/IJ3MCPhF5H — Nagoud Obeid (@nagouudobeid) August 24, 2022

The third programme, titled "Emirati Women's Achievements Corridor", displays pioneering Emirati women in various fields who have made their names in the field of medicine to honour and immortalise their achievements.

The fourth programme included a "Perfume Stand" allowing participants to create their own perfume.

The fifth programme, "Emirati Women, Old and New" hosted Emirati artisans who revived the UAE’s heritage. They presented ancient Emirati professions, handicrafts, clothes, and wicker.

Through its celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, the EHS enhanced the sustainability of a future for Emirati women in line with the fifty principles, to foresee their future in all fields and sectors, and consolidate their role and effectiveness in health work across all its hospitals and healthcare centres.

This article is adapted from its original source.