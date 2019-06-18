Hebrew Graffiti Speaks of War in The West Bank

Three masked men vandalised a mosque in a West Bank village on Sunday night, spray painting Hebrew slogans including the phrase "There will be war".

The men also punctured car tires on their incursion into the Palesitnian village of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah.

The graffitied slogans included vows to resist the evacuation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and statements such as "Over Judea and Samaria there will be a war".

The security camera of Zaki Kartoum caught the three men on security camera around 2 AM, Haaretz reported.





Similar vandalism was reported in the Palestinian village of Einbus near Nablus last week.

The grafittied slogans "Regards from Habalad" and "Yitzhar evacuation - price tag" suggests the vandalism is in response to the eviction of Jewish settlers from Habaladim and Yitzhar by Israeli authorities.

The latest incident comes a day after settlers from the settlement of Yitzhar, located on Palestinian land south of Nablus, torched agricultural land in the nearby village of Uref.

Witnesses told The New Arab that a group of settlers set fire to the land on the outskirts of the village which then spread to a larger area.

Following persistent expansion of the settlements by successive Netanyahu governments, more than 600,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank, including annexed east Jerusalem, among some three million Palestinians.

This article has been adapted from its original source.