Here is Dubai’s Best Italian Restaurants

Are you in the UAE for Expo 2020 Dubai? Looking for Italian cuisine or just a great place to grab a bite to eat? Check out this list of Dubai’s best Italian restaurants.

Massimo's Italian Restaurant

First up of Dubai’s best Italian restaurants is Massimo’s Italian Restaurant located at the Dubai Marina. It offers a beautiful view of the water and equally beautiful food.

If you’re looking for classic Italian cuisine this is the place to go. Be sure to try dishes like the penne integrali bio zucchini e pesto for $22 USD and the cotoletta milanese (deep fried veal) for $35 USD.

Trattoria

Up next on this list of Dubai’s best Italian restaurants is Trattoria at Souk Jumeirah. It’s an amazing restaurant and just like Massimo’s it offers a great view of the water.

The lasagna alla bolognese, a staple in Italian cuisine, is $17 USD and the grigliata di pesce is a whopping $42 USD but gets you a mix of prawns, squid, octopus and sea bass.

This is the ideal restaurant for the sea food lovers out there who have some money to spend.

Oregano Media City

Another one of Dubai’s best Italian restaurants that’s a bit more reasonable in price is Oregano Media City located in, you guessed it, Media City.

Prices here average around the $15 USD mark and it’s a great place for affordable Italian food whether you’re looking for pizza, pasta or filets.

Leonardo

Of Dubai’s best Italian restaurants, Leonardo located south of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Marina is ideal for date night or anyone looking to have a few drinks with their top class Italian food.

The interior of the Leonardo is dimly lit and the design of the restaurant gives off a very suave and romantic feeling.

Glasses of wine hover around the $12 USD mark here and the Leonardo signature cocktails are generally more expensive at $16 USD but well worth trying.

Vicolo Italian Street Food

Finally on this list of some of Dubai’s best Italian restaurants we have Vicolo Italian Street Food.

This restaurant strives to capture the bustling, lively social experience that can only be had when dining in the streets of Italy.

And while Dubai is quite a ways away from any street in Italy, the food and atmosphere here are no less enjoyable. Be sure to try the pollo alla vicolo (marinated chicken) for $12 USD, the alfredo pasta for $10 USD or the risotto truffles for $15 USD.