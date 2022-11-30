Heritage: Preserving the past for the future

  1. Home
Published November 30th, 2022 - 10:55 GMT
Amra desert castle built in the 8th century (Shutterstock)

HH Princess Dana Firas, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage and president of the Association of the World Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS Jordan), on Tuesday highlighted the important role of the association in increasing awareness of maintaining archaeological sites and landmarks in accordance with international practices.

Joining students of the Hashemite University for an interactive discussion, Princess Dana reviewed ICOMOS Jordan’s work with the relevant local and international institutions to increase the level of administration at such sites, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess emphasised the importance of cooperation between ICOMOS Jordan and the university in preparing master’s degree theses in majors related to tourism and archaeology.

The princess also spoke about the association’s contribution, in cooperation with stakeholders, in listing several Jordanian sites on the World Heritage List, such as Petra, Qusayr Amra (Amra Palace), Umm Al Rassas, Wadi Rum Reserve, the Baptism Site and recently Salt.

Princess Dana noted that ICOMOS Jordan is a national organisation aimed at engaging professionals and experts specialising in heritage and archaeology to preserve Jordan’s cultural heritage. 

This is accomplished through building partnerships to enhance cooperation and improve standards for the management and preservation of heritage sites through research and practice, she added.

President of the Hashemite University Fawwaz Zboun said that heritage constitutes a basic pillar for cultural and social development.

Dean of the Queen Rania Faculty of Tourism and Heritage at the university Firas Alawneh said that the university is keen on increasing the knowledge and expertise of students and instructors alike.

