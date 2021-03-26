Hero Dad Carries Disabled Son to School Everyday

A devoted father in Turkey's eastern Malatya province carries his disabled son to school every morning despite bad weather and bad road conditions.

For three years, Halil Sahin travels a kilometer (0.6 miles) to ensure that Batuhan Sahin, his 10-year-old son, who was born with a physical disability, gets to school safe and sound.

Turkey: Father carries disabled son to school daily



Halil Sahin carries 10-year-old Batuhan to school on his back despite difficult weather, roads for 3 yearshttps://t.co/0RFvdCtiXz pic.twitter.com/xEupmToQo9 — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) March 25, 2021

Father Sahin told Anadolu Agency that he has devoted his life to his son.



"I carry my child to school by my own means. It's hard sometimes because of bad weather and roads, but I'll still carry him to school on my back because my son loves his school," Sahin said.

The father said that despite his best efforts, some days, he was unable to take his son to school due to the poor condition of the road under heavy rain. "I'll get my child educated. I'll try to walk my son. I'll do my best for this. I'll do anything to get my child educated."

Sahin thanked authorities for the monthly assistance stipend that helps him provide for his son, asking that the road between their home and school be improved and that his son be provided an electric wheelchair.

Father who carries his disabled son 18 miles to school every day given free accomodations http://t.co/Ua9a3BczmD — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 10, 2014

Expressing his deep love for his school, Batuhan said: "When I grow up, I want to be a police officer."