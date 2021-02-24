Hero Woman Saves Pet Dog From Frozen Lake

A Tennessee woman's home security camera was recording when she climbed into the frigid water of her backyard pool to rescue her dog after the pet fell through the ice.

The security footage from behind Jennie Tatum's home in Murfreesboro shows her dog, Sid, run across the ice of the frozen backyard pool and fall through into the freezing cold water.

The footage shows Tatum climb into the pool and start breaking up the ice, but she initially can't find Sid and climbs out for a better look.

"I knew he went in there, so I get up and see him from above," Tatum told WTVF-TV.

Tatum jumped back into the pool and was able to pull the 50-pound dog out of the water.

Veterinarian April Smith said one more minute in the water could have proven fatal for Sid. The canine was revived using oxygen and is now fully recovered from his ordeal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.