Hilarious Pic of Trump's Fake Tan Lines is Taking a Life of Its Own on Social Media

A picture in which President Trump appears to have exaggerated fake tan lines leaving a dark orange steak along the top of his face continues to light up social media platforms, despite Trump claiming it's photoshopped.

The original image, shared by photographer William Moon, has taken on a life of its own as Trump is compared to Cats, Mrs. Doubtfire, a three-year-old messing with their mother's make-up, and even how your face looks when you open up the oven to check on your cooking food.

The picture continues to do the rounds on Twitter and Instagram under the hashtag #OrangeFace as some joke that it compares to the controversial photos that were unearthed of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that the image was photoshopped but that his 'hair looks good'.

'Didn't Trudeau just get in trouble for this,' asked Twitter asked Chase Mitchell.

Others hit closer to home and Trump's other controversies, offering that he looks 'impeached' while one woman just implored everyone to put down the tanner and use this picture as a word to the wise on how not to do it.

One Twitter user questioned how you could 'have millions' and still be using bargain makeup without anyone around you to tell you that it doesn't match your skin tone.

'Nobody tell him that his foundation doesn't match his face,' she writes.

Trump reportedly prefers to apply his own makeup, in private, and has refused the services of a taxpayer-funded White House makeup artist.

Some claimed the tan is disrespectful, if only to pumpkins, and another said it looks like 'when your 3-year-old gets into your wife's makeup'.

Trump's look was also compared to 'girls before YouTube makeup tutorials existed'.

The funniest memes found their way to Instagram as everything from Bob Ross to painting your garden fence was used to mock the president's look.

One Instagram post compared the image to the scene in Mrs Doubtfire where Robin Williams shoves his face unto a pie, the user claiming they're not a fan of the remake. Others rebranded the whole movie, calling Mrs. Dumpsterfire.

Another post claimed Trump must have had his head stuck in a hole in a fence while somebody was giving it a spray paint.

The 'orange face' appearance was also compared to a dog and to the way your face looks when you open up an open cooking your pizza to check on it.

The President has been compared to the Cheetos snack on several occasions and this time was not different with a user putting together a new skin tone for the Revlon makeup brand that they believe Trump uses.

The color was also compared to the stain that is left in tupper ware when you hold a sauce, especially spaghetti, in them.

And of course, he was compared most often to the famous Oompa Loompas, the orange-skinned creatures from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. One Twitter user even rewrote their song to involve lyrics about the president.

The original photo was taken on the White House South Lawn on Friday by mysterious photographer William Moon, and does appear to be edited significantly in comparison with other photos taken by the White House pool.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to criticize a photo that was altered to show him with an unflattering tan line around his face.

'More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!' Trump tweeted, responding to a man from Denmark who mocked the photo as showing him in 'orangeface' and with #toomuchmakeup.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Moon admitted that he had altered the photo, saying: 'The picture was never photoshopped, but used the Apple smartphone's photo app to adjust the color of the picture.'

Little is known about Moon, a mysterious figure who is a favorite among QAnon devotees, who scour his photos and videos for clues that tie into their pedophile-cabal conspiracy theory.

Moon is not employed by the White House, nor is he a member of the White House News Photographers Association.

This article has been adapted from its original source.