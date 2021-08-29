Hipa Photography Competition Chooses Best Shots on Instagram

The winners of the 2021 Hipa's Instagram photography competition have been announced!

Dubai continuously directs its energy into development. With this in mind, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum established the prestigious ‘Hamdan International Photography Award’. This demonstrates the commitment of Dubai to encouraging and supporting art, culture, and innovation.

Since 2011, Hipa has hosted annual competitions to find the most arresting images from around the world. The Award appeals to all talented photographers across the globe and also nurtures national talent, which will, in turn, attract international art and cultural attention.

"A creative photographer is one who always strives to expand their reach and push themselves and us out of our comfort zones. As always, we invite all our participants to continue persevering and participating in upcoming editions to achieve their win."

This year, working to a theme of Nostalgia, the winners reflect the global ambitions of the competition, coming from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Iran.

"Nostalgia evokes so much, not only for those looking at the photograph but also the photographer themselves."

The winners are:

Emirati photographer Ahmed Obaid Alnaqbi, with an image of two people taken at Masafi in Fujairah.

The black and white image features a smiling woman holding a traditional Emirati fan, while a man, dressed in a thobe, sits in the background. It was taken in January 2021.

Fahad Abdulaziz Aloudah from Saudi Arabia, with his portrait of an elderly man showing off his military medals. Simply dressed in a vest and battered hat, the man holds a picture of his younger self.

Gaanesh Prasad from India, for his image of a caravan of camels.

In black and white, the image is devoid of any other detail other than the camels, their riders, and the reflections. The enigmatic image leaves the viewer wondering if the animals are being reflected in water or heat haze.

Ahmad Salehi from Iran, who was awarded for his portrait of an elderly woman, was taken in 2013.

Salehi's image captures the woman carefully dusting images that have been placed on a shelf.

The Award highlights how Dubai is fast developing into one of the most artistically conscious and established cities in the world.