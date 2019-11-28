On His 49th Anniversary Jordan Remembers The Death of Premier Wasfi Tal

Thursday marked the 49th anniversary of the death of former prime minister Wasfi Tal. Born in 1920, Tal was appointed prime minister three times — in 1962, 1965 and 1970.

One of the most popular figures in Jordan’s history, Tal was assassinated in Cairo while attending a meeting of the Arab joint defence council. Tal was the son of popular Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi, better known as Arar.



