HOFA Gallery Pioneers Unification of Conventional and Digital Art Markets

As the NFT artwork phenomenon continues to expand the boundaries of collectible art, HOFA Gallery is boldly reprising their role as pioneers with the upcoming 15 May release of NFT artworks as digital complements to physical works currently on display in the ‘Matter & Form’ exhibition.

Jan Kalab, Loribelle Spirovski, Gregory Siff and Darian Mederos, four widely celebrated feature artists in HOFA's latest group exhibition, will release their crypto artworks on via a special collaboration with MakersPlace - the world's largest art NFTs marketplace. This move bridges the perceived gap between conventional art and digital art and is part of HOFA's ongoing effort to put contemporary art within reach of today's younger, tech-savvy art collectors.

HOFA Co-founder Elio D'Anna says "Traditional, conventional art has always struggled with the problem of accessibility, which meant that many people were excluded from enjoying and investing in art. Furthermore, it has meant that artists could only reach a fraction of their potential audience.”

He continues “Finally, the world of digital is steadily levelling the field, and today we are seeing the NFT phenomenon address this problem of accessibility in a new way by giving legitimacy and currency to digitally subsisting art."

In 2018, HOFA made headlines when it became the first to embrace the possibilities of blockchain-powered cryptocurrency by making their entire art holdings available for purchase using Bitcoin and Ethereum. Along with innovative partners, HOFA also helped established the world's first digital asset-based art investment platform which enables full and partial investments in blue-chip contemporary artworks using secure blockchain technology to authenticate and record transactions.

‘Games of Youth & Legend’ NFT by Gregory Siff drops on MakersPlace 15 May 2021

HOFA Co-founder Elio D'Anna sums up “By embracing the world of collectible NFT art, both the gallery and our emerging and established contemporary artists can exponentially expand their reaches. We are finding these new audiences, consisting mainly of Millennials and Gen Zs, are enthusiastic about art and keen to have digital-first art experiences that are easily personalised and conveniently accessible via smart devices."