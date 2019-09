Is This Horrific Car Crash Video The Worst in The UAE?

The Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday shared a horrific crash video on their social media platforms, warning motorists to concentrate fully on the road ahead, and not be distracted by smartphones, photography, using make-up, etc. Such distractions on highways can have fatal consequences, the police warned.

The video shows a motorist on the second lane from the left slowing his/her vehicle, without turning on hazard lamps or attempting to move to a slower lane, indicating that he/she had been distracted.

The motorist behind fails to take evasive action in time, and ends up rear-ending the vehicle of the distracted motorist. Both vehicles are badly damaged as they spin out of control on the middle of the highway. Thankfully, no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Getting distracted on the road while driving, such as using a phone, attracts a fine of Dh800 and four traffic points.





