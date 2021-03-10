How is Covid Effecting Creative Industries Globally?

The chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, has announced the launch of a new study, conducted in collaboration with UNESCO that aims to explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cultural and creative industries globally.

The cultural and creative sectors are among the many industries hardest hit by the ongoing pandemic. In addition to the threat to public health, the economic and social disruption brought on by the infectious disease threatens the long-term livelihoods and wellbeing of the thousands of individuals that make up a vast portion of the cultural and creative sectors.

.@kullyLeeds2023 on the £400m additional funding to the arts: ‘it is clear that the Government has recognised... the importance of supporting cultural organisations now, so they can thrive once again as the pandemic subsides.' #Budget2021 https://t.co/AtaW1Sjusq — Abigail Scott Paul (@AbigailSPaul) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, arts and culture sector organizations are struggling to provide access to cultural heritage to the community while maintaining the safety of their employees, collections and the public.

The announcement about the new study was made during the Culture Summit 2021 alongside the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

“The cultural and creative industries were one of the hardest hit during this pandemic,” said Al-Mubarak, commenting on the study. “As part of our ongoing efforts to promote, support and invest in the cultural and creative industries, not just here in Abu Dhabi, but globally, we are proud to be partnering with UNESCO to launch a new global study aiming to assess the impact of COVID-19 on this sector and the social and economic consequences of these impacts on a global level,” he added.

🎉And we’re off!🎉#BEatHome Festival launches with a panel discussion exploring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts & cultural industries in the UK & across Europe both during & post lockdown. pic.twitter.com/r8rN5rKuku — BE FESTIVAL (@befestival) May 7, 2020

Echoing Al-Mubarak’s statement, Azoulay added: “To act in response to the crisis, we first need to understand it, to measure it. This is an essential step, a first step, because in many respects, the scope of the crisis makes it difficult to quantify.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.