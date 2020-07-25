How Did This Dubai Worker Win The Hearts of Millions Online?

  1. Home
Published July 25th, 2020 - 05:47 GMT
A photo of a Dubai cleaner crafting a heart out of some twigs, dried leaves he had collected while sweeping the street has gone viral on social media. (Twitter)
Ramesh Gangarajam Gandi's beautiful gesture goes viral on social media; earns gift pack from Ministry of Community Development.

A photo of a Dubai cleaner crafting a heart out of some twigs, dried leaves he had collected while sweeping the street has gone viral on social media.

The man, who was wearing a fluorescent worker's jersey, was later identified as Ramesh Gangarajam Gandi, who works as a housekeeping staff member with a Dubai company.

It was a regular day at work for 30-year-old Gandi, as he went about his daily routine of sweeping away dry leaves from a street in Donwtown Dubai. Suddenly, a rush of emotion led him to draw a heart on the pavement - not with anything fancy, but with the very dried leaves he had collected while sweeping.

The scene was captured by an observant resident of the locality - Nesma Farahat - who was watching from her window.


