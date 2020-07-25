How Did This Dubai Worker Win The Hearts of Millions Online?

A photo of a Dubai cleaner crafting a heart out of some twigs, dried leaves he had collected while sweeping the street has gone viral on social media.

The man, who was wearing a fluorescent worker's jersey, was later identified as Ramesh Gangarajam Gandi, who works as a housekeeping staff member with a Dubai company.

It was a regular day at work for 30-year-old Gandi, as he went about his daily routine of sweeping away dry leaves from a street in Donwtown Dubai. Suddenly, a rush of emotion led him to draw a heart on the pavement - not with anything fancy, but with the very dried leaves he had collected while sweeping.

The scene was captured by an observant resident of the locality - Nesma Farahat - who was watching from her window.



