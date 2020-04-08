How Do You Deal With Domestic Violence in Jordan?

The women’s movement on Wednesday called on the government to grant special permissions to service providers at their institutions so that they reach domestic violence victims or other individuals who need health and food support.

“The number of domestic violence cases is on the rise because of the curfew and also the number of people who need other kind of support, such as food or other vital assistance,” said Solidarity Is Global Institute (SIGI) Executive President Asma Khader.

Jordanian Women’s Union (JWU) President Amneh Zu’bi also made a similar appeal, saying that the union has several health clinics in Amman, Irbid and Zarqa and a shelter for women and children, but the specialists at the JWU are unable to reach people in need because “we could not get permissions to use our vehicles by the government”.

“We are really hopeful that the government can help us obtain the necessary permission to reach the rising number of women and children, as well as migrant workers, who are victims of domestic violence during the lockdown,” Zu’bi told The Jordan Times.

The government announced a nationwide curfew on March 21 in an effort to contain the spread of the virus and issued limited permissions to certain entities and businesses to use their vehicles.

Zu’bi and Khader said the hotlines at their organisations are working 24/hours a day, but on many occasions they are unable to reach people who are in need.

“Our specialists are walking to cases that are near them, but this does not cover the majority of people in need,” Khader told The Jordan Times.

Zu’bi, who also complained of similar constraints, added that “we need to get permissions so that our drivers can buy food and other necessary stuff to secure the shelter’s needs”.

Meanwhile, the JWU issued a statement saying that they are providing social media services for separated parents to see and talk to their children with the presence of a social expert.

SIGI also issued a statement stating that more than 400 women contacted SIGI in need for food and treatment assistance urgently.

“SIGI believes that, through its various committees, especially the Youth’s Committee, the Volunteers Committee and its networks in various governorates, along with its employees, it can contribute significantly to supporting government’s efforts in reducing the burden on families in general, and women in particular, at their various locations,” the statement added.