How do you get people to stop smoking?

Socioeconomics play a significant role in the complex relationship between smoking, obesity and income, say economists.

Talking to Jordan TV’s “60 Minutes” programme on Friday, Minister of Health Feras Al Hawari warned Jordanians of the dangers of obesity and smoking, encouraging them to follow a healthy lifestyle and quit smoking.

Hawari stated that noncommunicable diseases would be Jordan’s biggest challenge in the coming years.

“The Kingdom is witnessing an increase in the percentages of smoking and obesity, which might result in an increase in the prevalence of cancer cases in the Kingdom,” Hawari added.

According to a recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report, Jordan remains the top country globally for smoking, making Jordanians’ monthly expenditure on tobacco higher than their food spending.

The WHO pointed out that Jordanian households spend JD73.6 per month on tobacco-related products, whereas the average household’s monthly expenditure on fruits does not exceed JD27, and JD42 on vegetables and legumes.

Economist Hussam Ayesh told The Jordan Times that economists have long studied the correlation between smoking, obesity and income levels.

“Socioeconomics and education are among the most significant factors when it comes to healthy lifestyles,” Ayesh added.

Ayesh added that income generally has a positive association with good health-related behaviours.

From an economic perspective, Ayesh said that budget constraints play an important role in determining poor food consumption behaviours among low-income individuals. “Therefore, we find a higher tendency among lower-income people to make less healthy consumption choices,” he said.

Adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires financial comfort, says economist Wajdi Makhamreh.

“Low income is related to stress levels. Higher smoking percentage is most commonly recorded among stressed individuals,” Makhamreh told The Jordan Times.

“Smoking prevalence is higher among disadvantaged groups, and disadvantaged groups have less access to equitable healthcare services and healthy food options,” Makhamreh added.

Makhamreh and Ayesh stated that quitting smoking results in direct and indirect cost savings to smokers as well as the healthcare system.

However, nutritionist Abla Nazer stated that there is a common misconception that low-income household providers don’t have access to healthy food options.

Nazer stated that healthy eating options have more to do with preferences than level of income. “It’s a matter of choice and effort, especially considering that our local cuisine is very healthy, and offers many options for relatively affordable meal ingredients,” said Nazer.

Eating healthy for a person with lower income requires additional effort than for well-off individuals, says Nazer.

Psychologist Musa Matarneh told The Jordan Times that smoking and obesity are highly prevalent among stressed individuals.

“Smoking and obesity are social outcomes related to emotional and psychological health and wellbeing,” Matarneh added.

Matarneh added that eating disorders and tobacco addiction often occur when a person can’t adapt to their surroundings and circumstances.

“Smoking and eating disorders are ways to cope with stress, anxiety, anger and depression,” Matarneh added.

Raha Omar, a Jordanian, told The Jordan Times that securing healthy food options in a household requires high level of income.

Omar said that lower-income household providers focus on buying cheaper foods instead of healthier options. “It costs 10 piasters to buy a pack of chips, which is cheaper than buying one apple or a banana,” said Omar.