How Do You Make Sure The World Enjoys Jordan's Olive Oil?

ALBAWABA - Olive oil is an essential diet on Jordan's dining table but its export is just as crucial for the Kingdom.

Today the olive and its oil derivative us being rebranded to create an even better product for the world. Jordan's Ministry of Agriculture sees a great deal of benefit in the new brand for the Kingdom Jordan is among the world’s top 10 producers with olive trees covering some one million dunams in Jordan, said the Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat.

Discover the original taste of Jordanian Olive Oil! We proudly present the new brand identity for export promotion, launched in Amman by the sector representatives! Do you like it?? #export #sustainability #Jordan #oliveoil #discover #taste @CBI_NL https://t.co/V29jGNt2jY — Jop Blom (@jopblom) August 24, 2022

This is why the Ministry hit upon the issue of rebranding to improve Jordan's standing in the international markets. The brand project was was launched at a ceremony in Amman and is conducted in cooperation with the Dutch Foreign Ministry and relevant stakeholders according to the Jordan Times.

Its a public-private sector joint project with the Agriculture Ministry, National Agriculture Research Centre, general syndicate of Jordanian Olive Oil Mills Owners and Olive Producers and the Jordanian Association of Exporters of Olive Products (JOPEA).

The Jordanian olive oil sector has great potential in the international market. On 23 August, #Jordan’s Minister of Agriculture presented the sector’s new united brand identity.



How will this help achieve their export goals? Find out more 👉 https://t.co/gBtpsuAfis@NLinJordan pic.twitter.com/lLi4ksDCyg — CBI (@CBI_NL) August 24, 2022

The “Jordanian Olive Oil Brand Identity” project is presently trending on the social media and Minister Hneifat had this to say: “Launching a new brand identity provides a unique opportunity to present our promising olive oil sector to the world. By entering international markets, we aim to further contribute to the sustainable growth and prosperity of this important sector."

Jordan produces more than 20 types of olives and is home to more than 138 oil presses. These have a productive capacity of 451 tonnes per hour during the olive-picking season and pressing.

The breakfast table is my family’s connection to Palestine, to home, to Jordan. Eating is sacred—dipping pita bread into olive oil, an act of love. (Noor Hindi) — eat well bot (@eatwellbot) August 23, 2022

Jordan's new rebranding and new website will be launched at the prestigious SIAL Paris food industry fair in October in front of international audiences and other stakeholders.

Olive trees cover 72 per cent of the agricultural land in the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Department of Statistics. Approximately, 10.5 million olive trees are planted in over 560,000 dunums, most of which are located in the northern region of the Kingdom, noting Jordan also ranked 8th internationally in producing olive oil.