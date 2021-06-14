How do You 'Marry' Classic Works of Art With Pop Culture?

An artist has gone viral with pop culture collages marrying classic works of art with pop culture moments.

Turkish artist and creative director Ertan Atay mixes cultural icons separated by centuries in his mash ups of the works of renowned painters like Leonardo Da Vinci, Edvard Munch or Van Gogh with film and TV characters.

He's gone viral online thanks to his Instagram account, FailunFailunmeFailun, which has more than 412,000 followers, and Bored Panda have collated some of his best work into a gallery.

Some of his standout portraits include the wedding dress scene from Friends with the MOna Lisa, Frida Kahlo and the Girl With The Pearl Earring, and the faces of Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dali replacing Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Ghost.

