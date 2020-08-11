How Does Education And Space Trips Work in Saudi Arabia?

The Saudi Education Ministry and the Saudi Space Authority (SSA) have jointly launched the “9 Space Trips” summer program.

The program aims to educate students of all ages and educational levels and create awareness about space science.



Dr. Muhammad Al-Muqbel, undersecretary for public education, stressed the ministry’s keenness, in line with directive of the education minister, to invest in students, by preparing programs and activities that help them refine their personalities and develop their skills, in order to help fulfill their roles and qualify them for what the nation expects from them in future.

Al-Muqbel said that SSA is interested in developing the capabilities of Saudi students and developing their talents. “The Ministry of Education is keen to build bridges with the commission and invest in its programs.”

