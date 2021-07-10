  1. Home
  3. How Does a Leopard End up in a School Cafeteria?

How Does a Leopard End up in a School Cafeteria?

Published July 10th, 2021 - 06:32 GMT
Leopard stuck in an Indian school cafeteria
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Leopard rescued from school cafeteria in India

Animal rescuers in India were summoned to a school to relocate a leopard that wandered into the cafeteria after an apparent confrontation with a rival.

Rescue group Wildlife SOS said personnel responded alongside the Maharashtra Forest Department to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school in Takali Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar district, after maintenance staff at the facility discovered an adult male leopard in the building's cafeteria.

The workers closed the doors and windows from the outside to ensure the leopard remained in the cafeteria until rescuers arrived.


The leopard was tranquilized and taken to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Center, where veterinarians determined it had recently been in a violent confrontation with a rival male leopard.

Wildlife SOS said the leopard's wounds are being treated and the animal will be rehabilitated back to full health before being released back into the wild.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

