How Does UAE Astronaut Hazzaa Pray in Space?

With Hazzaa AlMansoori returning to earth on Thursday, he made his final video call with the public aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday. Hundreds of students from across the country again trooped to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to see and hear the first Emirati astronaut share his historic sojourn at the space lab.

Wearing a blue Sokol space suit, a smiling Hazzaa appeared on the screen at 4.15pm and questions were fired one by one by the students.

"How do you pray? How do you do ablution before praying? What time do you pray?" a young student asked. Hazzaa replied that time is relative in space and prayer timing is also relative to the speed they are travelling.

With the ISS revolving around the Earth at speeds of up to 28,000kmph, an astronaut will see in one earth-day at least 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets. This means, one day at the ISS is equivalent only to 90 minutes.





Hazzaa, however, is doing the required daily prayers based on the advice by religious experts. Prior to his space flight, he was handed a copy of a guide book by a senior researcher at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD).

Hazzaa added that he is looking towards the Earth while he is praying. A video of him praying and doing ablution in space will be shared soon. He also told the students that he conducted experiments on time perception and bone conditions.

But more than the results of the experiments, he focused on inspiring the students to work hard to dream big. He said the UAE is a land of opportunities but it is up to the students to exert all efforts to excel. "Dreams do come true but we have to be very determined to make them happen," he said.

Hazzaa said the first thing he is planning to do after his return to earth is talk to his mother. He is also raring to share with the youth his videos and the experiments he conducted in space.

