How Many Cookies Should People Eat in Eid al-Fitr?

People are fond of eating cookies and biscuits during the Eid al-Fitr holiday that comes at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, but how many of these sweets should people consume?

Doctors advise that people can eat small amounts of cookies, biscuits and other sweets, as long as they don’t exceed their total advised caloric intake for the day.

So if a person is aiming for a diet where they consume 1200 calories a day, they can allow Eid cookies to form a small part of their caloric intake.

The amount of calories in each sweet varies according to the amount of sugar, fat and butter it contains.

Plain cookies usually contain 185 calories, while cookies with nuts contain 220 calories.

Cookies with dates, meanwhile contain 240 calories.

One biscuit contains 80 calories, while one piece of petit-four contains 100 calories.

