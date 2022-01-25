How to Protect Your Kids Against Covid-19 During School?

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday posted 10 golden rules on its official Facebook page for the prevention of coronavirus inside the school:
- Stay away from crowded places.
- Eat healthy foods.
- Do light exercise.
- Welcome your colleagues from afar, no handshakes, hugs and kisses or other physical contact.
- Make sure to get plenty of sleep.
- Make sure to use your own school supplies and do not touch the tools of others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water to prevent all infectious diseases.
- Do not touch the banister of the school stairs unless necessary.
- Leave a safe distance between you and others.
- Natural ventilation for the classrooms is always best.
