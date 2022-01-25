How to Protect Your Kids Against Covid-19 During School?

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday posted 10 golden rules on its official Facebook page for the prevention of coronavirus inside the school:

Stay away from crowded places. Eat healthy foods. Do light exercise. Welcome your colleagues from afar, no handshakes, hugs and kisses or other physical contact. Make sure to get plenty of sleep. Make sure to use your own school supplies and do not touch the tools of others. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water to prevent all infectious diseases. Do not touch the banister of the school stairs unless necessary. Leave a safe distance between you and others. Natural ventilation for the classrooms is always best.



