  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. How to Protect Your Kids Against Covid-19 During School?

How to Protect Your Kids Against Covid-19 During School?

Published January 25th, 2022 - 11:23 GMT
golden rules
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday posted 10 golden rules on its official Facebook page for the prevention of coronavirus inside the school:

Also ReadNew Zealand: Jacinda Ardern Cancels Her Wedding Amid High Covid AlertNew Zealand: Jacinda Ardern Cancels Her Wedding Amid High Covid Alert
  1. Stay away from crowded places.
  2.  Eat healthy foods.
  3.  Do light exercise.
  4.  Welcome your colleagues from afar, no handshakes, hugs and kisses or other physical contact.
  5.  Make sure to get plenty of sleep.
  6.  Make sure to use your own school supplies and do not touch the tools of others.
  7.  Wash your hands frequently with soap and water to prevent all infectious diseases.
  8.  Do not touch the banister of the school stairs unless necessary.
  9. Leave a safe distance between you and others.
  10.  Natural ventilation for the classrooms is always best.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Covid-19schoolEgyptVaccines

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Egypt Independent. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...