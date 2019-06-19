How Was The 'Heaviest' Man in Pakistan Brought to Hospital?

The 'heaviest' man of Pakistan, who weighs over 330 kg, was shifted to a hospital in the city of Lahore for his treatment, authorities said.

According to reports, a group of civilian and army rescue teams transferred Noor Hassan, who hails from Sadiqabad district in Punjab province, with a special military helicopter, Xinhua news agency.

Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made special arrangements for Hassan's transfer and treatment after he appealed to the former for help.

Hassan, who is unable to move freely due to being overweight and also because of other medical complications, will get treatment, including laparoscopic surgery, at the hospital in Lahore.

The rescue teams had to break the wall of his house to take him outside as he was too big to pass through the main gate of his house, the reports said.

Media reports term Hassan as the heaviest man in Pakistan, but there is no official confirmation about this.





Earlier in 2017, Pakistan's most obese person with a weight of 360 kg underwent a laparoscopic surgery and succeeded to decrease his weight below 200 kg.

According to a survey report released by the Pakistan Endocrine Society last year, 29 per cent of the Pakistani population is overweight, out of which 51 per cent are categorized in the obesity class.

