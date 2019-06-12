How Would Egypt Archaeological Sites Look-like in the Eyes of VR?

CEO and managing director of EG-Gate (Egyptian Global Gate) Minas Ibrahim said on Tuesday that more than LE50 million has been invested in digitization and digital infrastructure to increase Egypt’s economic capabilities especially in the tourism sector, which is one of the most important sectors for the growth of the national economy.

She added that EG-Gate is currently implementing a project to document all Egyptian antiquities, whether Pharaonic, Ptolemaic, Roman, Coptic or Islamic, using the latest laser imaging equipment to develop an interactive digital map of Egyptian antiquities to be published through the portal www.eggate.com.





Ibrahim explained that this digital map would enable tourists wishing to visit the archaeological sites to learn about them first through virtual reality as they “walk” through temples, churches and historic mosques.

She said that this new addition to the tourism sector, the most modern tourism technology in the world now, will promote local tourist destinations.

Ibrahim stressed the company’s keenness to bring the latest equipment in the world to perform laser imaging professionally to help document Egypt’s archaeological treasures.

“We have the latest laser scanning devices and professional capabilities, capable of conveying the exact details of the sites from the inside and outside,” she said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.