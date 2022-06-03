How Would you Stop Water Loss in Jordan?

The government is aware of the challenges facing the water sector, including climate change and diminishing potable water sources, Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Al Najjar said on Thursday.

During the launch of the National Water Loss Strategy for Amman in cooperation with the USAID-funded Jordan Water Governance Activity (WGA), Najjar highlighted the ministry’s plans to control water loss, the most pressing issue facing the sector, according to a ministry statement.

The strategy seeks to reduce water loss to less than 25 per cent by 2040, the minister said, expressing appreciation of the partnership with USAID, which has provided assistance to Jordan for nearly 70 years.

USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin reiterated the importance of the ongoing partnership with the Water Ministry and specialised companies to enhance water sector management and update the infrastructure, noting that launching the strategy has come at a “crucial time for the Kingdom”.

The agenda of the workshop includes the strategy’s objectives, assigning roles and identifying the required responsibilities, the indicators of water loss performance, measuring and monitoring performance, and marking achievements in the strategy.

The newly launched strategy is the main part of the National Non-Reserve Water Strategy for Jordan’s Water Sector (2022-2040), which the ministry updates in cooperation with the WGA.