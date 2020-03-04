How a Young Cancer Victim is Inspiring Jordanians

A “beacon of hope and endurance” for many people, Balqees Bani Hani has been struggling with deteriorating health as the rare form of cancer she was diagnosed with two years ago has been spreading.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Irbid, discovered in 2018 that she suffers from a rare type of cancer called osteogenic sarcoma, also known as osteosarcoma, her cousin Hadeel Al Khatib told The Jordan Times last September.

What makes her case even rarer is the fact that osteosarcoma usually appears in the knees or elbows, while with Balqees, it settled in her jaw, Khatib said at the time.

Bani Hani’s sister recently posted pictures of her on Facebook, showing how her health has deteriorated and the ongoing struggle she has to speak and see.

We contacted Khatib on Monday to follow up on the condition of the young woman, who is being treated at the King Hussein Cancer Centre.

Khatib said her condition has been worsening since she underwent an immunotherapy treatment, which resulted in fluid retention, causing her face to swell and blurring her vision.

“There were a lot of repercussions and developments due to the cancer itself which rendered her unable to hear well — you need to be really close to her when you talk,” Khatib said, adding that the last few times she visited her, Bani Hani “did not even wake up”.

The young patient had been running a Facebook page called “Balqees Bani Hani, the Cancer Fighter”, through which she shared her story with her followers. Now, her sister updates it for her.

With each post shared on Bani Hani’s page, there are messages of hope encouraging young people to fight through their pain. The posts have received thousands of reactions, with users expressing hopes for her quick return to health in the comments.

“I wish you a speedy recovery and I will pray for your pain to be alleviated,” social media user Sawsan Mahmoud commented on a post Bani Hani’s sister shared.

“Tell her to be firm and have power and faith in herself and we will pray for her well-being with all our … feelings,” user Hadeel Abdullah wrote.