Huge black dot appeared on the sun

ALBAWABA A black spot four times the size of the Earth has appeared on the surface of the Sun that can be seen with the naked eye, but the show could be disastrous.

Sunspot AR3310, a conspicuous dark area on the sun that is facing towards Earth, has expanded to such an extent that it can now be observed without the aid of a telescope.

South Korean astronomer Bum-Suk Yeom shared a graphic on Instagram, showcasing the size of the sunspot in relation to the tiny planet Earth.

Yeom captioned the post with, "Naked-Eye Sunspot using Solar Glasses (or Solar Filter)." He further explained, "A colossal sunspot, visible to the naked eye, is traversing the sun's surface. To the left of the center of the solar disk, a (sunspot) can be observed."